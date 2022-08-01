Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Trading Down 1.4%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 47,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 140,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vincerx Pharma news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $34,122.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,172. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

