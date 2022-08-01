VINchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137,359.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. VINchain has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $137,359.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

