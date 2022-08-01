Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Down 32.5% in July

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 998,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ VIRX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.28 and a quick ratio of 12.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $25,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock valued at $35,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

