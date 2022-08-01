Virtue Poker (VPP) Market Cap Tops $943,884.90

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $943,884.90 and approximately $57,206.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.10 or 0.00607141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001750 BTC.
Virtue Poker Coin Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
