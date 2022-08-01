Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.19.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $212.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.55. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.