Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 543,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,320. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

