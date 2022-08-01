VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.89 Million

VITE (VITE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and $2.89 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067957 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 512,272,338 coins. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

