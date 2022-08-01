VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 5.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.88. 12,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,561,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. HSBC dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 271,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,307 shares during the period.

VNET Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.