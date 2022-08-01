Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $102.05 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $102.05 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

