Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $231,272.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $834,177.15 and approximately $231,272.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

