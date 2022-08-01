Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00101252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018426 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00254700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00038286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

