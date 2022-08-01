Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 412 Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $293.01 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

