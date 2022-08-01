Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 248.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after purchasing an additional 62,254 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16,050.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %

LULU stock opened at $310.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.