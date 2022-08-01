Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 120,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 49,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

