Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

