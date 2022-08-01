Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 63 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $622.34 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $564.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.26.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

