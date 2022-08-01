Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,592,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $2,587,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 329,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

