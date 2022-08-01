Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.52) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,905.44.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

