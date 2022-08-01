WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

