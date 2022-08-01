WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 3,500 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 216,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $35.66 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -926.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

