WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $275.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

