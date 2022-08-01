WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $2.79 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $89.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

