WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $388,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

