WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $625,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,800,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

