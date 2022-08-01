WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $191.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,146.67.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.