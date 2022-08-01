WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 546 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $478.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.