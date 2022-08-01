Waves Price Reaches $6.00 (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Waves has a market cap of $653.36 million and approximately $694.34 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00025851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005296 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,945,580 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Waves

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

