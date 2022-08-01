WaykiChain Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,987.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004456 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00133147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

