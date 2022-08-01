Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Community (FCCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Community (NASDAQ: FCCO) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – First Community had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $20.00.

7/16/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – First Community is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Stock Down 0.8 %

FCCO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Co. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Get First Community Co alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Community

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 99,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Community by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.