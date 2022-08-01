Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.
Weibo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WB opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
