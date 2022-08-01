Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Weibo by 10,637.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Weibo by 3,170.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

