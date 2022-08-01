Weil Company Inc. Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $40.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

