Weil Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $499.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $412,621,367 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

