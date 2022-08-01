Weil Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.