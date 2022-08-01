Weil Company Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,612 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 5.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

