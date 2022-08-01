Weil Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

