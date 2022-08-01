Weil Company Inc. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $89.37 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

