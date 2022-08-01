Weil Company Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Weil Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $858.05.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $891.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $722.13 and its 200 day moving average is $844.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

