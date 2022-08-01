Weil Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Weil Company Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.60.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.