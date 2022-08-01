Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.7% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

