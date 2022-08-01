Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Update

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

WY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,758. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

