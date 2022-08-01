WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 373,748 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2,356.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 335,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 321,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,191 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

HYZD traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $20.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,301. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

