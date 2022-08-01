WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.37. 732,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,653. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $61,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.