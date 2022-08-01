Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 733.3 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
WOLTF stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.
