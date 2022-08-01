Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 733.3 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

WOLTF stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

