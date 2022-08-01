Woodcoin (LOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.74 Million

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00008127 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,636.47 or 0.07041545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00149738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00255875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00690502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00591263 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005753 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

