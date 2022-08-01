World Token Market Cap Hits $219,574.38 (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One World Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $219,574.38 and $379.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,555,298 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_.

Buying and Selling World Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

