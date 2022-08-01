Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $244,081.14 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $244,081.14 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $127.06 or 0.00550171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00626249 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.
About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading
