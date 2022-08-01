Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $244,081.14 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $244,081.14 and approximately $1,419.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $127.06 or 0.00550171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.00626249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

