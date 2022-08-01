X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

