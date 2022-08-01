X-CASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $3,425.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.