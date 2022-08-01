Xion Finance (XGT) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $66,540.66 and approximately $845,697.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global.

Xion Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

