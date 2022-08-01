Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $376,300.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $376,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,081.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 277,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,353. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several brokerages have recently commented on XMTR. CL King cut their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 405,840 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

